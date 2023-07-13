CEE’s best bank for transaction services 2023: UniCredit

UniCredit has long been regarded as a leader in corporate banking in central and eastern Europe. Transaction services continues to be a vital part of this regional franchise under Riccardo Madinelli, head of transactions and payments for central and eastern Europe.

The group has continued to roll out its suite of digital tools in the region – broadening the availability of instant payments, for example, as well as services such as electronic signatures and electronic back-office archives. At a time of tightening liquidity, it has continued to help streamline clients’ treasury operations and account structures, allowing clients to conserve cash.

Among the bank’s initiatives in central and eastern European transaction services this year is a partnership with Flik Pay in Slovenia, allowing customers to make payments to friends in their phone contact list. It is also part of the Blink programme in Bulgaria, boosting the capacity of customers to send and receive instant transfers via their mobile banking apps.