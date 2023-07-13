CEE’s best bank for wealth management 2023: UniCredit

Wealth management across central and eastern Europe is still in a state of flux, nearly 18 months after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. In that period, some lenders have pulled back from specific markets in the region; others have sought ways to cut costs by reducing their roster of senior private bankers.

But UniCredit is clearly committed to staying the course. The Italian lender has private banking and wealth management operations in 11 markets across the region, including Bulgaria, Croatia, the Czech Republic, Romania, Slovakia and Slovenia. It won a wide range of categories in Euromoney’s 2023 private banking awards, including those for best international private bank in Hungary and best bank for high net-worth clients in Bulgaria.

Today, its team of 1,400 private bankers and relationship managers serve 140,000 wealthy customers with combined assets under management of more than €100 billion. Its offering stretches from simple services such as broking and credit cards to complex services for high and ultra-high net-worth clients.