Latin America’s best bank for advisory 2023: BofA Securities

July 13, 2023
June 22, 2023

Latin America saw increased interest from many different types of acquirers in the past year as volatility elsewhere boosted the relative attractiveness of the region’s economic, legal and regulatory frameworks.

It didn’t hurt that rising values of commodities – especially soft commodities – also encouraged many leading global companies and investors to increase their Latin American exposure. Appreciating currencies also gave extra impetus to get deals done.

However, while curiosity surged, getting deals over the line wasn’t necessarily easy. Equity holders in Latin America understood the drivers of international appetite for regional companies and supply became problematic – leading many investors to seek acquisitions in the public markets.

Augusto Umeneta-2023.jpg
Augusto Urmeneta

However, BofA Securities under the regional leadership of Augusto Urmeneta, president for Latin America and head of Latin America investment banking, and Martin Sanchez, head of mergers and acquisitions Latin America, BofA put together an impressive array of transactions that span the region’s countries and industries.

Standout

