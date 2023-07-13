Euromoney, is part of the Delinian Group, Delinian Limited, 8 Bouverie Street, London, EC4Y 8AX, Registered in England & Wales, Company number 00954730
Copyright © Delinian Limited and its affiliated companies 2023
Accessibility | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy | Modern Slavery Statement
Cookies Settings
AWARDSAWARDS FOR EXCELLENCE

Latin America’s best investment bank 2023: BofA Securities

July 13, 2023
Share

AWARDS FOR EXCELLENCE

Full Results

AfE 2023 logo-gold-black-text (1).png
Logo © 2023 Euromoney
June 22, 2023

BofA Securities retains the award for Latin America’s best investment bank. Last year, the team, led by Alexandre Bettamio, co-head of global investment banking, and Augusto Urmeneta, president for Latin America and head of Latin America Investment banking, claimed the award for a strong regional performance. This year BofA went even further and took the country awards for Colombia, Peru and Brazil. The latter is easily the most important investment banking market in the region.

League-table presence is always important, especially in low volume years. Not only because the fight for mandates is fierce, but also because those deals create valuable market intelligence and insight into investor appetite.

Alexandre Bettamio-2023.jpg
Alexandre Bettamio

BofA Securities generated the deal flow that created the intelligence to win more mandates to generate more deal flow. And it was a regional success: in M&A, the bank generated far more fees than any other competitor.


To unlock this article.

Register for a free trial Already registered? Login now

Tags

AWARDS FOR EXCELLENCE Awards for ExcellenceRegional awardLatin America and CaribbeanBest Investment BankBank of America