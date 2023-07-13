Latin America’s best investment bank 2023: BofA Securities

BofA Securities retains the award for Latin America’s best investment bank. Last year, the team, led by Alexandre Bettamio, co-head of global investment banking, and Augusto Urmeneta, president for Latin America and head of Latin America Investment banking, claimed the award for a strong regional performance. This year BofA went even further and took the country awards for Colombia, Peru and Brazil. The latter is easily the most important investment banking market in the region.

League-table presence is always important, especially in low volume years. Not only because the fight for mandates is fierce, but also because those deals create valuable market intelligence and insight into investor appetite.

Alexandre Bettamio Alexandre Bettamio

BofA Securities generated the deal flow that created the intelligence to win more mandates to generate more deal flow. And it was a regional success: in M&A, the bank generated far more fees than any other competitor.