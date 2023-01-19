The material on this site is for financial institutions, professional investors and their professional advisers. It is for information only. Please read our Terms & Conditions, Privacy Policy and Cookiesbefore using this site. Please see our Subscription Terms and Conditions.


China: New Henan bank aims to boost governance, cut graft at local lenders

Elliot Wilson
January 19, 2023
Last year, a connected cluster of village banks in the central province of Henan suffered one of China’s worst financial scandals in years. Beijing’s reaction: to create a new state bank that will take stakes in rural financial and credit institutions with the aim of spotting and wedding out corruption and improving financial governance.

Zhengzhou-cbd-cityscape-iStock-960.jpg
The new bank will invest in and take stakes in RCIs in Henan’s largest cities, including Zhengzhou. Photo: iStock

The creation of a proactive new state lender in one of China’s poorer regions points to a much-needed push by central government to root out corruption and boost governance at the country’s surfeit of often poorly run rural credit institutions (RCIs).

Details are still being sketched out, but it appears the new lender, Henan Rural Commercial United Bank (HRCUB), which was approved late last year by the China Banking and Insurance Regulatory Commission, China’s main bank regulator, is designed to play a number of roles.

HRCUB is expected to be a lender in its own right, according to analysts, with Rmb6 billion ($888 million) in registered capital. The provincial government will stump up Rmb4 billion of the total, with the rest to be sourced from the private sector.

It will also act as an activist shareholder-cum-regulator.

HRCUB’s main function is to improve corporate governance at the 130-odd rural credit institutions (RCIs) scattered across the province; and in the process, to act as Beijing’s local eyes and ears.

Elliot Wilson headshot.jpg
Elliot Wilson
Global Private Banking and Wealth Management editor
Elliot Wilson is Greater China editor and Private Banking and Wealth Management editor. He joined the magazine in 2020 having been a regular contributor focusing on China and the Indian subcontinent, Russia and Eastern Europe/the CIS. He is based in Hong Kong.