The material on this site is for financial institutions, professional investors and their professional advisers. It is for information only. Please read our Terms & Conditions, Privacy Policy and Cookiesbefore using this site. Please see our Subscription Terms and Conditions.


All material subject to strictly enforced copyright laws. © 2022 Euromoney, a part of the Euromoney Institutional Investor PLC.
ESG

Pressure builds on green hydrogen in pursuit of decarbonization

Preparations in Sharm El-Sheikh in full swing with two weeks to go for COP27
Photo: Reuters

COP27 placed green hydrogen production at the top of the global net-zero agenda. Banks want to fund this technology, but energy supply, cost and regulatory uncertainty are jeopardizing its future as the decarbonization solution for hard-to-abate sectors.

Marianne Gros
December 20, 2022
Share

Jump to

  • Neobanks bide their time on credit revenue

    • Green hydrogen is having a moment. From electrolyser manufacturing plants in Germany to green ammonia projects mushrooming under the Arabian sun, this is – as many bankers that Euromoney speaks to are keen to point out – a dynamic space.

    It is also a sector that needs to be built from scratch, with a long value chain and diverse financing needs.

    Typically seen as a neat solution for hard-to-abate industries, green hydrogen, or GH2, has possible applications across many different sectors.

    “It is estimated that hydrogen could create as much as $11 trillion in investment opportunities over the next three decades,” Bank of America notes in a recent report.

    Some


    You have reached premium content. Please log in to continue reading.

    Read beyond the headlines with Euromoney

    For over 50 years, our readers have looked to Euromoney to stay informed about the issues that matter in the international banking and financial markets. Find out more about our different levels of access below.

    SUBSCRIBE ONLINE TODAY

    Unlimited access to Euromoney.com and Asiamoney.com

    Expert comment, long reads and in-depth analysis interviews with senior finance professionals

    Access the results of our market-leading annual surveys across core financial services

    Access the results of our annual awards, including the world-renowned Awards for Excellence

    Your print copy of Euromoney magazine delivered monthly

    Subscribe today

    FREE 7 DAY TRIAL

    Unlimited access to Euromoney.com and Asiamoney.com, including our top stories, long reads, expert analysis, and the results of our annual surveys and awards

    Sign up to any of our newsletters, curated by our editors

    Start free trial

    LOGIN NOW

    Already a user?

    Login now

    Tags

    ESG ESGEnvironmental FinanceCommoditiesFeatures
    Share
    Gros, Marianne.jpg
    Marianne Gros
    Sustainability and ESG senior reporter
    Marianne Gros is sustainability and ESG senior reporter. She joined Euromoney in 2022, having previously covered asset allocation news in the European institutional investment space.