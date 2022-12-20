Pressure builds on green hydrogen in pursuit of decarbonization

Jump to Neobanks bide their time on credit revenue

Green hydrogen is having a moment. From electrolyser manufacturing plants in Germany to green ammonia projects mushrooming under the Arabian sun, this is – as many bankers that Euromoney speaks to are keen to point out – a dynamic space.

It is also a sector that needs to be built from scratch, with a long value chain and diverse financing needs.

Typically seen as a neat solution for hard-to-abate industries, green hydrogen, or GH2, has possible applications across many different sectors.

“It is estimated that hydrogen could create as much as $11 trillion in investment opportunities over the next three decades,” Bank of America notes in a recent report.

