Deutsche Bank profits aided by resurgent private bank

Like many other European lenders, Deutsche has had a good run of late. It just posted its best third-quarter profits since 2006, with higher interest rates pushing pre-tax earnings to €1.6 billion ($1.58 billion), handily beating analyst expectations of €1.3 billion.

Chief financial officer James von Moltke called 2022 a “landmark year”. Pre-tax profits rose 46% year-on-year in the first nine months, to €4.8 billion, with post-tax return on tangible equity hitting 8.1% – against 4.8% a year ago and in line with its full-year target.

All four main divisions played their part, but wealth management – and specifically Deutsche’s international private bank (IPB), a division formed in mid-2020 – has had something of a breakout year.

Global head of IPB and EMEA chief executive Claudio de Sanctis tells Euromoney the division played a key role in the private bank’s near tripling of third-quarter pre-tax profits to €447 million and in helping to attract net new business volumes of €12 billion in the July-September quarter and €36 billion in the first nine months – both record numbers.