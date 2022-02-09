Private banking: The return of Europe

When you talk to the global heads of private banking and wealth management, two regions dominate conversation.

The first is North America, and specifically the US, with its compelling mix of old wealth and new money generated by today’s innovator-tycoons. The other is Asia, a mix of fast-growing markets led by China, that every year mints a record number of billionaires.

What of Europe? The birthplace and once the heartbeat of private banking is now a bit of an afterthought in the world of wealth. Even leading bankers allow that imputation.

“Europe can often be seen as potentially less attractive” than the US or Asia, says Claudio de Sanctis, head of the international private bank and chief executive Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA) at Deutsche Bank.