Wealth

Private banking: The return of Europe

germany-europe-map-free-960.jpg

The next decade will be one of exceptional value creation in the birthplace of private banking. European entrepreneurs are handing the reins of mid-sized Mittelstand firms to the next generation, while others sell out to global investors and venture capital firms.

By Elliot Wilson
February 09, 2022
private banking survey results

When you talk to the global heads of private banking and wealth management, two regions dominate conversation.

The first is North America, and specifically the US, with its compelling mix of old wealth and new money generated by today’s innovator-tycoons. The other is Asia, a mix of fast-growing markets led by China, that every year mints a record number of billionaires.

Jump to:

  • Europe’s advantages
  • Mittelstand – the once in a generation opportunity

    • What of Europe? The birthplace and once the heartbeat of private banking is now a bit of an afterthought in the world of wealth. Even leading bankers allow that imputation.

    “Europe can often be seen as potentially less attractive” than the US or Asia, says Claudio de Sanctis, head of the international private bank and chief executive Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA) at Deutsche Bank.


    Wealth FeaturesWestern EuropeWealthGermany
    Elliot Wilson
    Elliot Wilson is Greater China Editor and Private Banking and Wealth Management Editor. He joined the magazine in 2020 having been a regular contributor focusing on China and the Indian subcontinent, Russia and Eastern Europe/the CIS. He is based in Hong Kong.
