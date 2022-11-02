Off the record

“The LDI meltdown calls into question whether the biggest asset management institutions are in fact themselves systemically important financial institutions, a designation they have so far avoided”

It is the trillion-dollar question all bankers want the answer to…

“I’m not convinced by the use case… There are slivers, some areas, where it could help with innovation”

The head of one central bank digital currency (CBDC) project struggles to project enthusiasm

“None of my clients want to talk about ESG, they care about the dollar, the pound, and how to recuperate from some of the big losses this year”

This banker is struggling to engage clients ahead of COP27

“Are we getting close to the point where the negatives of economies and markets feed off themselves and create a feedback effect?”

You mean we’re not already there? An economist in Asia fears there’s worse to come

“Our clients don’t deal with things differently – why should they? We deal with them as we have dealt with them in last 50-plus years, which is – we are calm. We don’t panic. That’s the current mood”

This Taipei-based banker remains sanguine about the threat from China

“It’s like Euromoney is the Elmo equivalent of the financial publication world”

A banker lightly mocks Euromoney’s reference to itself in the third person