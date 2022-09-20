Off the record

“It’s going to be staggeringly expensive to live. This could be worse than Covid, and we are not going to get through it without massive state intervention”

Normally an optimist, this European banker does not like what he sees ahead

“Someone in the Dutch government thought it would be useful to nip it in the bud by creating a negative political reaction”

A senior FIG banker voices the market view on rumours of a BNP Paribas-ABN Amro tie-up

“You’re giving me a full toss. Let me not miss out on whacking it to the boundary”

A banker in India likes Euromoney’s ice-breaker question

“Authorities in China are worried about a big accounting scandal. They don’t really know what Chinese companies get up to, so who knows what they may tell an overseas regulator”

A former official at a Chinese state asset regulator explains why Beijing is fearful of its US-listed firms being scrutinised by US auditors

“The problem for Axis is, every Citi customer has a target on their back. I have a Citi credit card. I can assure you it will not be moving to Axis Bank”

A banker in Mumbai wonders how much of Citi’s Indian consumer finance business will make it to acquirer Axis intact