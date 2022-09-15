Commodity trade finance gets tough in a destabilized world

When BNP Paribas explained its decision to sell its commodities finance business in the US earlier this year, the bank didn’t mention the war in Ukraine. The decision followed a similar retreat from commodities finance in Europe, the Middle East and Africa (Emea) in 2020 after large losses, which themselves had followed a $8.9 billion fine in 2014 related to trades with Iran, Cuba and Sudan.

“The decision taken to exit this business was consistent with our approach in Emea,” the bank insisted. “The impact is limited and BNP Paribas remains deeply committed to the US/Americas, its energy and renewables clients, and the continued growth of our CIB [corporate and institutional banking] business.”

Nevertheless,