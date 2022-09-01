The material on this site is for financial institutions, professional investors and their professional advisers. It is for information only. Please read our Terms & Conditions, Privacy Policy and Cookiesbefore using this site. Please see our Subscription Terms and Conditions.


All material subject to strictly enforced copyright laws. © 2022 Euromoney, a part of the Euromoney Institutional Investor PLC.
OPINION

The Lawrence Wong’s Mum barometer for Singapore digital banking

September 01, 2022
Share

There was a touch of edginess in the launch events for two Singapore digital banks, Trust Bank and GSX, on consecutive days this week.

Lawrence-Wong-Singapore-Reuters-960.jpg
Singapore’s deputy prime minister and finance minister Lawrence Wong. Photo: Reuters

On August 22, Trust Bank – the digital bank backed by Standard Chartered and Singapore’s FairPrice Group – sent out invitations for its launch event on September 1, held in a pop-up tent outside the Vivo shopping centre.

Two days later, GSX – the new digital bank backed by Grab and SingTel – sent out its own invitation, for one day before Trust Bank’s, at the Grab headquarters in Singapore’s hi-tech One-North business park.

The timing appeared to grate slightly with the Trust Bank team, who were quick to allude to the fact that GSX’s launch event came several days before the actual launch of its app, which would come five days later.

Judy Hsu, Standard Chartered’s chief executive officer of consumer, private and business banking, announced from the stage what customers of Trust could look forward to “starting today, September 1, not September 5,” to rapturous whoops from the assembled crowd.

Big guns

The two are slightly different operations – GXS is a newly licensed digital entity, while Trust is under a full banking licence – but there was clearly a sense of competition between them, the more so since there is no sign of the other digital retail bank licensed by the Monetary Authority of Singapore last year, from Tencent-backed Sea Group, getting anywhere near a launch of its own.

Not


You have reached premium content. Please log in to continue reading.

Read beyond the headlines with Euromoney

For over 50 years, our readers have looked to Euromoney to stay informed about the issues that matter in the international banking and financial markets. Find out more about our different levels of access below.

SUBSCRIBE ONLINE TODAY

Unlimited access to Euromoney.com and Asiamoney.com

Expert comment, long reads and in-depth analysis interviews with senior finance professionals

Access the results of our market-leading annual surveys across core financial services

Access the results of our annual awards, including the world-renowned Awards for Excellence

Your print copy of Euromoney magazine delivered monthly

£73.75 per month

Billed Annually

Subscribe today

FREE 7 DAY TRIAL

Unlimited access to Euromoney.com and Asiamoney.com, including our top stories, long reads, expert analysis, and the results of our annual surveys and awards

Sign up to any of our newsletters, curated by our editors

Start free trial

LOGIN NOW

Already a user?

Login now

Tags

OPINION OpinionFront EndAsia PacificSingaporeFintech
We use cookies to provide a personalized site experience.
By continuing to use & browse the site you agree to our Privacy Policy.
I agree