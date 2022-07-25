The material on this site is for financial institutions, professional investors and their professional advisers. It is for information only. Please read our Terms & Conditions, Privacy Policy and Cookies before using this site. Please see our Subscription Terms and Conditions.


All material subject to strictly enforced copyright laws. © 2022 Euromoney, a part of the Euromoney Institutional Investor PLC.
CAPITAL MARKETS

Laos’s China problem is ominously similar to crisis-ridden Sri Lanka's

Elliot Wilson
July 25, 2022
Share

Laos faces bankruptcy, but like another crisis-ridden Asian state, Sri Lanka, its future is not in its own hands. That role is played by China, whose aggressive lending has helped to take one country to the brink of default and the other well past it.

GettyImages-1360819846-960.jpg
A freight train inaugurates the China-Laos railway at the end of 2021.
Getty

All is not well in Laos. The sovereign body is ailing, teetering on the brink of bankruptcy. The country’s problems are many, ranging from rampant inflation to external debt overload, much of which is owed to its neighbour and creditor-in-chief, China.

“The macroeconomic situation is very challenging,” says Pedro Martins, senior country economist for Laos at the World Bank. "Longstanding structural vulnerabilities have been exacerbated by the impacts of the pandemic, a deteriorating global macroeconomic environment, and the rapid depreciation of the Lao kip."

Authorities in the capital Vientiane understand the gravity of the situation and are actively seeking solutions.

On June 29, the governor of the Bank of Laos, Bounleua Sinxayvoravong, strode into the National Assembly and told those assembled that in the five years to the end of 2021, exports should have netted Laos $26.44 billion – yet the sum total of foreign currency flowing through the banking system was just $5.76 billion.

That shortfall has only worsened. In the 15 months to the end of March 2022, Laos should have pocketed $9.81

You have reached premium content. Please log in to continue reading.

Read beyond the headlines with Euromoney

For over 50 years, our readers have looked to Euromoney to stay informed about the issues that matter in the international banking and financial markets. Find out more about our different levels of access below.

SUBSCRIBE ONLINE TODAY

Unlimited access to Euromoney.com and Asiamoney.com

Expert comment, long reads and in-depth analysis interviews with senior finance professionals

Access the results of our market-leading annual surveys across core financial services

Access the results of our annual awards, including the world-renowned Awards for Excellence

Your print copy of Euromoney magazine delivered monthly

£73.75 per month

Billed Annually

Subscribe today

FREE 7 DAY TRIAL

Unlimited access to Euromoney.com and Asiamoney.com, including our top stories, long reads, expert analysis, and the results of our annual surveys and awards

Sign up to any of our newsletters, curated by our editors

Start free trial

LOGIN NOW

Already a user?

Login now

Tags

CAPITAL MARKETS Asia PacificBelt and Road Initiative
Elliot Wilson headshot.jpg
Elliot Wilson
Global Private Banking and Wealth Management editor
Elliot Wilson is Greater China editor and Private Banking and Wealth Management editor. He joined the magazine in 2020 having been a regular contributor focusing on China and the Indian subcontinent, Russia and Eastern Europe/the CIS. He is based in Hong Kong.
We use cookies to provide a personalized site experience.
By continuing to use & browse the site you agree to our Privacy Policy.
I agree