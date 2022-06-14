The material on this site is for financial institutions, professional investors and their professional advisers. It is for information only. Please read our Terms & Conditions, Privacy Policy and Cookies before using this site. Please see our Subscription Terms and Conditions.


All material subject to strictly enforced copyright laws. © 2022 Euromoney, a part of the Euromoney Institutional Investor PLC.
OPINION

Bill Ackman’s Spac was supposed to be the ‘good’ one. What happened?

Mark Baker
June 14, 2022
Share

Launched in 2020 with the intention of injecting a dose of quality into the fly-by-night market of special purpose acquisition companies (Spacs), the $4 billion Pershing Square Tontine Holdings is fast approaching its deadline to buy something. If it gets wound up instead, has it failed?

Mark Baker on capital markets 1920px

You have to feel for billionaire Bill Ackman. His special purpose acquisition company, Pershing Square Tontine Holdings (PSTH, or Tontine), which did a $4 billion IPO back in 2020, only has about six more weeks to find an acquisition target before it has to return all that cash to shareholders.

If it hasn’t signed a letter of intent with a target by July 24, then that is most likely what will happen.

If so, it will be a disappointing end to something that had promised to shake up the world of Spacs. And how it needed shaking up! For about 18 months, peaking in the first quarter of 2021 but really running until late last year, anyone and everyone was scrambling to trade off their own name and shove a deal out as fast as possible into an increasingly crowded market, with little care as to how it would trade or what it would buy.

“Do you know more people with a Spac or with Covid?” was the joke among bankers. How we all laughed.

And while all that was going on, Ackman was plodding away with his enormous and innovatively structured vehicle that would surely trump them all.

You have reached premium content. Please log in to continue reading.

Read beyond the headlines with Euromoney

For over 50 years, our readers have looked to Euromoney to stay informed about the issues that matter in the international banking and financial markets. Find out more about our different levels of access below.

SUBSCRIBE ONLINE TODAY

Unlimited access to Euromoney.com and Asiamoney.com

Expert comment, long reads and in-depth analysis interviews with senior finance professionals

Access the results of our market-leading annual surveys across core financial services

Access the results of our annual awards, including the world-renowned Awards for Excellence

Your print copy of Euromoney magazine delivered monthly

£73.75 per month

Billed Annually

Subscribe today

FREE 7 DAY TRIAL

Unlimited access to Euromoney.com and Asiamoney.com, including our top stories, long reads, expert analysis, and the results of our annual surveys and awards

Sign up to any of our newsletters, curated by our editors

Start free trial

LOGIN NOW

Already a user?

Login now

Tags

OPINION OpinionColumnsCapital MarketsSPACs
Mark Baker headshot2.jpg
Mark Baker
Deputy editor
Mark Baker is deputy editor. Prior to joining Euromoney magazine he was based in Hong Kong as managing editor, Asia, for the Capital Markets Group. He previously edited EuroWeek magazine and was also deputy editor at International Financing Review.
We use cookies to provide a personalized site experience.
By continuing to use & browse the site you agree to our Privacy Policy.
I agree