The material on this site is for financial institutions, professional investors and their professional advisers. It is for information only. Please read our Terms & Conditions, Privacy Policy and Cookies before using this site. Please see our Subscription Terms and Conditions.


All material subject to strictly enforced copyright laws. © 2022 Euromoney, a part of the Euromoney Institutional Investor PLC.
AWARDSAWARDS FOR EXCELLENCE

Latin America’s best bank for corporate responsibility 2022: BBVA

July 14, 2022
Share
AWARDS FOR EXCELLENCE

Full Results

AFE_AwardsLogo_22 250px high.png
Logo © 2022 Euromoney
June 06, 2022

BBVA has always prided itself as being an active community participant in the countries in which it operates in Latin America. However, the bank’s recent efforts to deepen the integration of its Latin American banks have increased the value of the combined efforts in this area.

In 2021, the Spanish bank expanded its programmes to boost financial education in the region and allocated €6.9 billion to financial inclusion and entrepreneurship initiatives.

Specifically, the bank has a target – led by its foundations in Argentina, Colombia, Mexico, Uruguay and Venezuela – of supporting more than five million entrepreneurs by 2025, as well as training one million people in financial education and sponsoring the high-quality education of three million more.

Antoni-Ballabriga-BBVA-960.jpg
Antoni Ballabriga

BBVA, under the stewardship of Antoni Ballabriga, global head of responsible business at BBVA, has also adopted three main areas of action in Latin America: reducing social and economic inequality by providing access to basic goods and services throughout the region; closing the digital education gap; supporting research into the drivers of inequality and finding solutions to enhance social and wealth mobility.

In

You have reached premium content. Please log in to continue reading.

Read beyond the headlines with Euromoney

For over 50 years, our readers have looked to Euromoney to stay informed about the issues that matter in the international banking and financial markets. Find out more about our different levels of access below.

SUBSCRIBE ONLINE TODAY

Unlimited access to Euromoney.com and Asiamoney.com

Expert comment, long reads and in-depth analysis interviews with senior finance professionals

Access the results of our market-leading annual surveys across core financial services

Access the results of our annual awards, including the world-renowned Awards for Excellence

Your print copy of Euromoney magazine delivered monthly

£73.75 per month

Billed Annually

Subscribe today

FREE 7 DAY TRIAL

Unlimited access to Euromoney.com and Asiamoney.com, including our top stories, long reads, expert analysis, and the results of our annual surveys and awards

Sign up to any of our newsletters, curated by our editors

Start free trial

LOGIN NOW

Already a user?

Login now

Tags

AWARDS FOR EXCELLENCE Awards for ExcellenceRegional awardLatin America and CaribbeanBBVA
We use cookies to provide a personalized site experience.
By continuing to use & browse the site you agree to our Privacy Policy.
I agree