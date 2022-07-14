The material on this site is for financial institutions, professional investors and their professional advisers. It is for information only. Please read our Terms & Conditions, Privacy Policy and Cookies before using this site. Please see our Subscription Terms and Conditions.


CEE’s best digital bank 2022: Isbank

July 14, 2022
Turkish banks are known across Europe for their advances in digital banking. This is often attributed to a relative lack of legacy IT infrastructure, but it’s also due to early investments in digital banking, as well as factors such as a younger retail base in the home market.

This year, Isbank stood out and is central and eastern Europe’s best digital bank. Isbank’s app, IsCep, allows customers to categorize expenses in a way that gives them exceptionally rich insights into their spending habits. Customers can set a maximum spending limit on their credit card, apply it to a category of their choice and they are informed when they come close to these limits or exceed them. They receive weekly reports of their spending, including an analysis of changes.

Hakan-Aran-Isbank-2022-960.jpg
Hakan Aran

Other new features on IsCep include the ability for customers to gain access to their accounts through ID scanning and facial recognition.

