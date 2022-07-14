CEE’s best digital bank 2022: Isbank

Turkish banks are known across Europe for their advances in digital banking. This is often attributed to a relative lack of legacy IT infrastructure, but it’s also due to early investments in digital banking, as well as factors such as a younger retail base in the home market.

This year, Isbank stood out and is central and eastern Europe’s best digital bank. Isbank’s app, IsCep, allows customers to categorize expenses in a way that gives them exceptionally rich insights into their spending habits. Customers can set a maximum spending limit on their credit card, apply it to a category of their choice and they are informed when they come close to these limits or exceed them. They receive weekly reports of their spending, including an analysis of changes.

Hakan Aran

Other new features on IsCep include the ability for customers to gain access to their accounts through ID scanning and facial recognition.