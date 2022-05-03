The material on this site is for financial institutions, professional investors and their professional advisers. It is for information only. Please read our Terms & Conditions, Privacy Policy and Cookies before using this site. Please see our Subscription Terms and Conditions.


OPINION

Off the record

May 03, 2022
May/June 2022

“Before we begin, could you please stand for our national anthem?”

A Zoom interview commences in unusually formal style this month


“We’re seeing more and more margin breaches in listed derivatives, which suggests markets are undercollateralized and that risk is concentrated at a fairly small number of futures commission merchants, mainly the big banks”

Talking to this source about risk leaves Euromoney more worried than ever


“If you’re an investor, you make 10 decisions and nine go right, you’re celebrated. If you’re a politician, the one that goes wrong will finish you”

A political consultant to a bank in New York explains a crucial disconnect


“A new guy joined, a keen runner, and said he’d just run a nice loop before coming to work. I said: Central Park? He said: no, Manhattan. He is probably going to do well in investment banking”

A new arrival makes an impression


“We used to have an executive box at the Chelsea ground next to Roman Abramovich. The problem was, clients would come and ignore the game while they tried to work out which Kardashian was in Roman’s box this week”

Well, those days are gone






