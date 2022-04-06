The material on this site is for financial institutions, professional investors and their professional advisers. It is for information only. Please read our Terms & Conditions, Privacy Policy and Cookies before using this site. Please see our Subscription Terms and Conditions.


CAPITAL MARKETS

Serendipity brings power of the Rolodex to early-stage investment

A Singapore-based investment vehicle fronted by former Commonwealth Bank of Australia CFO Rob Jesudason aims to invest in financial disruptors that will complement the industry without reinventing it.

Chris Wright
April 06, 2022
John O'Sullivan, former executive chairman at Credit Suisse Australia. Mark Machin, former president and chief executive of the Canada Pension Plan Investment Board. Christian Brun, founding partner of top headhunters Wellesley Partners. Ian Narev, former chief executive of the Commonwealth Bank of Australia. A dozen others with senior roles everywhere from UBS to AIA to blockchain company Block.one.

What links this network of high-flyers? All serve either as board members or senior advisers to a Singapore-based firm called Serendipity Capital, a venture capital-like vehicle investing in disruptive trends in financial services. The strength of the CVs, and the Rolodexes they bring, is part of the whole pitch.

Serendipity is led by Rob Jesudason as chief executive and founding partner. Jesudason’s previous role was president of Block.one, but prior to that he was an investment banker with a CV including JPMorgan, Barclays, McKinsey and head of global emerging markets within the FIG investment banking team at Credit Suisse. For seven years he worked at Commonwealth Bank of Australia (CBA), holding a number of roles from strategic development to chief financial officer, and while there he came to a realization.

Sean Harpur, Serendipity.jpg
Sean Harpur, Serendipity

Jesudason’s role at Commonwealth Bank exposed him to cybersecurity issues on a new scale.


Chris Wright
Chris Wright is Asia editor. He covers the Asia Pacific region and is based in Singapore. He has previously been Middle East editor of Euromoney, editor of Asiamoney, investment editor of the Australian Financial Review and a correspondent on emerging markets and sovereign wealth for numerous publications worldwide. He has also written two books.
