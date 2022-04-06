Serendipity brings power of the Rolodex to early-stage investment

John O'Sullivan, former executive chairman at Credit Suisse Australia. Mark Machin, former president and chief executive of the Canada Pension Plan Investment Board. Christian Brun, founding partner of top headhunters Wellesley Partners. Ian Narev, former chief executive of the Commonwealth Bank of Australia. A dozen others with senior roles everywhere from UBS to AIA to blockchain company Block.one.

What links this network of high-flyers? All serve either as board members or senior advisers to a Singapore-based firm called Serendipity Capital, a venture capital-like vehicle investing in disruptive trends in financial services. The strength of the CVs, and the Rolodexes they bring, is part of the whole pitch.

Serendipity is led by Rob Jesudason as chief executive and founding partner. Jesudason’s previous role was president of Block.one, but prior to that he was an investment banker with a CV including JPMorgan, Barclays, McKinsey and head of global emerging markets within the FIG investment banking team at Credit Suisse. For seven years he worked at Commonwealth Bank of Australia (CBA), holding a number of roles from strategic development to chief financial officer, and while there he came to a realization.

Sean Harpur, Serendipity Sean Harpur, Serendipity

Jesudason’s role at Commonwealth Bank exposed him to cybersecurity issues on a new scale.