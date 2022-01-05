The material on this site is for financial institutions, professional investors and their professional advisers. It is for information only. Please read our Terms & Conditions, Privacy Policy and Cookies before using this site. Please see our Subscription Terms and Conditions.


No season of goodwill among US bank regulators as outlook clouds for domestic mergers

By Mark Baker
January 05, 2022
A spat among directors of the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation has led to the resignation of its chair and thrown the prospects for domestic bank M&A into murky waters.

Getty

US regional banking franchises are still getting plenty of attention from would-be acquirors. On December 20, 2021, Canada’s Bank of Montreal announced its acquisition of Bank of the West from BNP Paribas for $16.3 billion in cash.

Among others under way is US Bancorp’s $8 billion acquisition of most of MUFG Union Bank, announced in late September.

The deals follow a string of mergers involving regional banks that was kicked off by the purchase of BBVA’s US banking network by PNC Financial Services in an eye-catching $11.6 billion transaction announced in November 2020.

But all has not been well in the world of US bank regulation during the season of peace and goodwill. As a result, the scope for domestic deals might be rapidly narrowing. At the very least, they are likely to be subject to ever more intense scrutiny. Regulatory demands in return for approval could well get a lot heavier.

Back in October, Euromoney noted that politics was soon likely to interfere with financial sector deal-making as the Democrat administration of president Joe Biden began to replace appointees of former Republican president Donald Trump’s in key banking regulatory posts.

Banking United StatesRegulation
Mark Baker
Mark Baker is Deputy Editor. Prior to joining Euromoney magazine he was based in Hong Kong as managing editor, Asia, for the Capital Markets Group. He previously edited EuroWeek magazine and was also deputy editor at International Financing Review.
