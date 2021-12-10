The material on this site is for financial institutions, professional investors and their professional advisers. It is for information only. Please read our Terms & Conditions, Privacy Policy and Cookies before using this site. Please see our Subscription Terms and Conditions.


Future Fund prepares for a ‘New Investment Order’

Sydney-frame-iStock-960.jpg
Photo: iStock

A longstanding pioneer in illiquid and private assets, Australia’s Future Fund has found itself well placed for an uncertain and yieldless world. It got here by being able to adapt to changing conditions and CIO Sue Brake knows there is plenty more of that to come.

By Chris Wright
December 10, 2021
Australia’s Future Fund published a position paper in September with a grand title: ‘A New Investment Order’. It set out a range of themes and contexts that shape the world for a sovereign wealth fund (SWF) investor and what to do about them. “The world today,” the report begins, “is vastly different to how it was when the Future Fund was established in 2006.”

That’s the truth. Back then, when the Future Fund came into being in order to meet the unfunded pension liabilities of the Commonwealth, the Reserve Bank of Australia’s cash rate was 5.75% and nobody had yet heard of the Global Financial Crisis let alone Covid.

But the interesting thing about the Future Fund is that it has always seemed somewhat ahead of the game. Almost from the outset it has been a strong advocate for themes that later became commonplace: with heavy allocations to infrastructure and private equity, and a recognition that the best opportunities can be found in illiquid assets if there’s no pressing need to liquidate.


Capital Markets FeaturesAsia PacificAustraliasovereign wealthCapital Markets
Chris Wright
Chris Wright is Asia editor. He covers the Asia Pacific region and is based in Singapore. He has previously been Middle East editor of Euromoney, editor of Asiamoney, investment editor of the Australian Financial Review and a correspondent on emerging markets and sovereign wealth for numerous publications worldwide. He has also written two books.
