Squid Game enters the financial mainstream

Korean drama Squid Game, which has become the most popular show ever streamed on Netflix, has now entered the financial mainstream.

ClearBridge Investments put out a report this month called ‘Anatomy of a Recession: Red Light, Green Light’. This refers to one of the games participants must play in the drama, being shot dead if they lose.

“Although the consequences are less dire, investors are currently faced with several Red Light, Green Light dilemmas regarding the health of the current economic expansion and market rally,” says investment strategist Jeffrey Schulze – “less dire” meaning nobody will shoot you in the head if you make the wrong call on wage growth.