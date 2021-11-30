The material on this site is for financial institutions, professional investors and their professional advisers. It is for information only. Please read our Terms & Conditions, Privacy Policy and Cookies before using this site. Please see our Subscription Terms and Conditions.


Squid Game enters the financial mainstream

November 30, 2021
You know something has truly entered the popular zeitgeist when it starts turning up in analyst reports.

Korean drama Squid Game, which has become the most popular show ever streamed on Netflix, has now entered the financial mainstream.

ClearBridge Investments put out a report this month called ‘Anatomy of a Recession: Red Light, Green Light’. This refers to one of the games participants must play in the drama, being shot dead if they lose.

“Although the consequences are less dire, investors are currently faced with several Red Light, Green Light dilemmas regarding the health of the current economic expansion and market rally,” says investment strategist Jeffrey Schulze – “less dire” meaning nobody will shoot you in the head if you make the wrong call on wage growth.

