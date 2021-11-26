The material on this site is for financial institutions, professional investors and their professional advisers. It is for information only. Please read our Terms & Conditions, Privacy Policy and Cookies before using this site. Please see our Subscription Terms and Conditions.


Capital Markets

Apeira Capital hunts VC returns from both rising and falling valuations

By Mark Baker
November 26, 2021
A new venture capital investment firm targeting private technology companies is deploying a multi-directional strategy that it hopes will make money from start-ups that are overvalued as well those on the rise.

win-lose-dice-iStock-960.jpg
Photo: iStock

It is hard to know quite how to describe Apeira Capital Advisors, an investment firm that was launched in early 2020 and has just taken its first position, investing in a $200 million Series E funding round for San Francisco foodtech company GrubMarket.

Moves such as that make Apeira look like a classic venture capital fund, but by also designing bespoke derivative technology to short to short private companies that it thinks are overvalued, it looks more like a hedge fund. The way founder and managing partner Natalie Hwang tells it, it sounds like both.

“We are taking a long/short approach to investing in private tech companies to create more liquid investments and drive deliberate outcomes,” she says. “The strategy is predominately long-only with the ability to hedge out tail risk to offer a risk-managed approach to venture investing.”

We believe in a world of better odds
Natalie Hwang, Apeira Capital Advisors
Natalie-Hwang-Apeira-960.jpg

Most of Apeira’s investments will be in Series A to C stages of fundraising, although they can be later, as the GrubMarket deal shows.


Tags

Capital Markets United StatesCapital MarketsFintech
Mark Baker
Mark Baker is Deputy Editor. Prior to joining Euromoney magazine he was based in Hong Kong as managing editor, Asia, for the Capital Markets Group. He previously edited EuroWeek magazine and was also deputy editor at International Financing Review.
