The material on this site is for financial institutions, professional investors and their professional advisers. It is for information only. Please read our Terms & Conditions, Privacy Policy and Cookies before using this site. Please see our Subscription Terms and Conditions.


All material subject to strictly enforced copyright laws. © 2021 Euromoney, a part of the Euromoney Institutional Investor PLC.
Opinion

Off the record

November 08, 2021
Share

November 2021

Mic-off-the-record_960.jpg

“Trying to predict what seven old men in Zhongnanhai are thinking is a fool’s errand. No one can predict that” 

An analyst explains why it’s so hard to read China


“What’s the worst scenario with China? The property sector implodes, consumer spending collapses, political unrest, and it invades Taiwan” 

So…pretty bad according to this Hong Kong banker 


“If investors aren’t interested in China, they aren’t going to be interested in emerging markets” 

One asset manager asks if local concerns about China will dent investor interest across EM


“Our briefing note for COP26 says: ‘Gets dark at 4.30pm’”

A global bank prepares its staff for the rigours of Glasgow in November


“Off the record? I don’t like the way he operates. He’s always leaking to the press” 

This investment banker should perhaps indulge in a little self-reflection 


“It’s never going to be the boondoggle we’ve seen in the US”

This banker sounds wistful about the current outlook for Spacs


“You have no idea how fierce the fight for top talent in global wealth management is until you’ve experienced it” 

The head of private banking at a global lender can’t get the staff







You have reached premium content. Please log in to continue reading.

Read beyond the headlines with Euromoney

For over 50 years, our readers have looked to Euromoney to stay informed about the issues that matter in the international banking and financial markets. Find out more about our different levels of access below.

SUBSCRIBE ONLINE TODAY

Unlimited access to Euromoney.com and Asiamoney.com

Expert comment, long reads and in-depth analysis interviews with senior finance professionals

Access the results of our market-leading annual surveys across core financial services

Access the results of our annual awards, including the world-renowned Awards for Excellence

Your print copy of Euromoney magazine delivered monthly

£73.75 per month

Billed Annually

Subscribe today

FREE 7 DAY TRIAL

Unlimited access to Euromoney.com and Asiamoney.com, including our top stories, long reads, expert analysis, and the results of our annual surveys and awards

Sign up to any of our newsletters, curated by our editors

Start free trial

LOGIN NOW

Already a user?

Login now

Tags

Opinion OpinionFront EndOff the RecordNovember 2021
Share
We use cookies to provide a personalized site experience.
By continuing to use & browse the site you agree to our Privacy Policy.
I agree