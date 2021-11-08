“Trying to predict what seven old men in Zhongnanhai are thinking is a fool’s errand. No one can predict that”

An analyst explains why it’s so hard to read China

“What’s the worst scenario with China? The property sector implodes, consumer spending collapses, political unrest, and it invades Taiwan”

So…pretty bad according to this Hong Kong banker

“If investors aren’t interested in China, they aren’t going to be interested in emerging markets”

One asset manager asks if local concerns about China will dent investor interest across EM

“Our briefing note for COP26 says: ‘Gets dark at 4.30pm’”

A global bank prepares its staff for the rigours of Glasgow in November

“Off the record? I don’t like the way he operates. He’s always leaking to the press”

This investment banker should perhaps indulge in a little self-reflection

“It’s never going to be the boondoggle we’ve seen in the US”

This banker sounds wistful about the current outlook for Spacs

“You have no idea how fierce the fight for top talent in global wealth management is until you’ve experienced it”

The head of private banking at a global lender can’t get the staff