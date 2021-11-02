CBQ: Digitisation that is delivering

It is for this reason, and others, that Euromoney awarded CBQ Best Bank in Qatar 2021 in its annual Awards for Excellence. But although much has been achieved over the past five years, the bank’s senior executive leadership team feel there is much more to achieve.

In this video interview, Joseph Abraham, group CEO, Leonie Lethbridge, group COO, and Amit Sah, head of retail banking, discuss the key objectives and achievements of the five-year plan, the bank’s digital transformation and what evolving into a more digital enterprise means for the bank and its retail and wholesale banking businesses.