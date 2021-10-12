IIF sketch: Jamie Dimon’s one-man show hits DC

Photo: Reuters Photo: Reuters

Day one of the Institute of International Finance (IIF) annual meeting, and once again we were treated – hopefully for the last time – to a tour of the world’s bookshelves. The IIF is doing a slick job online, but there’s no getting away from the disruption to normal service.

Virtual delivery spoiled other things, too. US bank CEOs have flitted in and out of previous instalments of the IIF, but one fixture has always been Jamie Dimon, chief executive and chairman of JPMorgan, sharing a stage with one or two of his frenemies, usually including James Gorman, his opposite number at Morgan Stanley.

This time around, with the one-on-one conversations taking place back-to-back and with no Gorman on the schedule, there was no opportunity for the usual bantz. Gorman tends to offer a mercifully laconic antidote to Dimon’s breathless barrage, so this year’s viewers had to cope with 25 minutes of undiluted Jamie. Nurse, another diazepam please!

At least the undercard had been the more sober John Dugan, chairman of Citi, sporting a heavyweight bookshelf in his backdrop, but also doing his bit to bring ornate radiator covers back into fashion.