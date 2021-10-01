The material on this site is for financial institutions, professional investors and their professional advisers. It is for information only. Please read our Terms & Conditions, Privacy Policy and Cookies before using this site. Please see our Subscription Terms and Conditions.


Opinion

Post-pandemic travel: Euromoney hits the road

October 01, 2021
Taking advantage of what could be a brief travel window, Euromoney recently ventured forth to road test the post-Covid business trip.

After a gruelling eternity of Zoom meetings, Euromoney recently took to the road to re-engage on a face-to-face basis with the global banking industry. The experience has been illuminating.

In August, we visited several banks in New York City for the first time since the pandemic. Following understandably exhaustive pre-appointment online questioning of our health, we arrived suitably sanitized in eerily quiet Manhattan office blocks that are usually filled with a cavernous cacophony of chatter. It was a far cry from the traditional battle through a packed bank lobby and fight to get into a crammed elevator to a distant executive floor.

We are often in the city for Awards for Excellence pitch meetings, where many banks try to squeeze as many people into the room as they can, perhaps to indicate the attention and resources that they devote to the particular business line they are pitching for. This time it was slightly disconcerting to frequently find oneself at one end of a very long boardroom table with a single banker, scarcely visible, at the other.

What was undeniable was just how much more rewarding and productive an in-person interview was after the limitations of the remote alternative

It was also unsettling to be led across mostly deserted trading floors with just a few hardy individuals plugged into their stations.

What


