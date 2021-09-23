The material on this site is for financial institutions, professional investors and their professional advisers. It is for information only. Please read our Terms & Conditions, Privacy Policy and Cookies before using this site. Please see our Subscription Terms and Conditions.


All material subject to strictly enforced copyright laws. © 2021 Euromoney, a part of the Euromoney Institutional Investor PLC.
ESG

Will neobanks force incumbents to address financial inclusion?

woman-walking-graffiti-Reuters-960.jpg
Photo: Reuters

Neobanks are targeting less wealthy people in both developed and developing markets – a constituency that has traditionally been neglected by incumbent banks because of legacy costs. But it’s an increasingly political issue and where does this leave people who still need access to cash and branches?

By Dominic O’Neill
September 23, 2021
Share


Elizabeth Warren was furious at the Senate banking committee hearing this May and her anger, not for the first time, was directed at Jamie Dimon, chief executive of JPMorgan Chase. Warren, a former Democratic presidential contender, accused Chase of being the biggest beneficiary of what she said were billions of dollars in overdrafts fees charged by banks during the pandemic.

Jump to

  • The battle for a bank licence

    • “No matter how you spin it, this past year has shown that corporate profits are more important to your bank than offering just a little help to struggling families, even when we’re in the middle of a worldwide crisis,” the senator fumed, after Dimon flatly refused to refund the fees.

    According to Dimon, Chase waived overdraft fees for customers under financial pressure because of the pandemic, but only if they asked for it. Warren’s choice of topic had added resonance and added irritation for the big banks because of the recently accelerating growth of new digital rivals.



    You have reached premium content. Please log in to continue reading.

    Read beyond the headlines with Euromoney

    For over 50 years, our readers have looked to Euromoney to stay informed about the issues that matter in the international banking and financial markets. Find out more about our different levels of access below.

    SUBSCRIBE ONLINE TODAY

    Unlimited access to Euromoney.com and Asiamoney.com

    Expert comment, long reads and in-depth analysis interviews with senior finance professionals

    Access the results of our market-leading annual surveys across core financial services

    Access the results of our annual awards, including the world-renowned Awards for Excellence

    Your print copy of Euromoney magazine delivered monthly

    £73.75 per month

    Billed Annually

    Subscribe today

    FREE 7 DAY TRIAL

    Unlimited access to Euromoney.com and Asiamoney.com, including our top stories, long reads, expert analysis, and the results of our annual surveys and awards

    Sign up to any of our newsletters, curated by our editors

    Start free trial

    LOGIN NOW

    Already a user?

    Login now

    Tags

    ESG FeaturesUnited StatesESGFinancial InclusionFintechBanking
    Share
    Dominic O’Neill
    Dominic O’Neill is EMEA editor. He joined Euromoney in 2007 to cover emerging markets, focusing on central and eastern Europe, Middle East and Africa, and later on Latin America. Based in London, he has covered developed market banking since 2015.
    We use cookies to provide a personalized site experience.
    By continuing to use & browse the site you agree to our Privacy Policy.
    I agree