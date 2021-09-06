The material on this site is for financial institutions, professional investors and their professional advisers. It is for information only. Please read our Terms & Conditions, Privacy Policy and Cookies before using this site. Please see our Subscription Terms and Conditions.


New licences help Mintos to market loans to retail investors

By Peter Lee
September 06, 2021
Opening up personal and small business loans as an asset class for retail investors brings rewards as well as the obvious risks.

PL news_piggy-3610444_1920.jpg

Big banks may still dominate the loans business, but they are no longer the only providers. Peer-to-peer platforms persist and evolve. Alternative lenders are growing fast.

In August, Mintos – Europe’s largest marketplace for investing in loans by far – secured investment firm and electronic money institution licences from Latvian regulator, the Financial and Capital Market Commission (FCMC).

In the coming months, it will passport these to expand operations across the EU, offering more retail investors exposure to credit extended by 70 non-bank lenders to individuals and SMEs in 34 countries across the world including emerging markets in Africa, Asia and Latin America.

Mintos has funded €7 billion in loans since it was founded in 2015 and claims the 430,000 investors using its platform have earned high average net annual returns in a world of record low rates.

Martins Sulte, co-founder and chief executive of Mintos, tells Euromoney: “It’s not super-descriptive to talk about averages. A loan to a consumer in Indonesia or Uganda is very different from a loan to a UK litigation funder or an SME in Spain or Denmark. And you can have high-risk loans in low-risk countries. But the overall average annual return after bad debts has been between 8% and 10% for the current offering on Mintos.”

Mintos


Peter Lee
Peter Lee is Editorial Director. He joined Euromoney straight from Oxford University in 1985, and has written about banking and capital markets ever since, being appointed editor in 1999. He became editorial director of Euromoney in May 2005.
