John McAfee and the bitcoin beach broadside

The passing of John McAfee, the antivirus software magnate turned libertarian rebel, puts us in mind of the time Euromoney went to see him speak at a bitcoin conference on a beach in Thailand.

As we reported in ‘Up bit creek’ in 2018, the conference happened to coincide with a plunge in the cryptocurrency, but McAfee, a keynote speaker, was not deterred.

In his 20 minutes on stage, he took the opportunity to call the US dollar a fraud, advocate the decriminalization of marijuana, call 90% of crypto white papers scams, talk about a new scheme to help a collective of US prostitutes develop their own token system, and to attack Jamie Dimon, the US government, every other government as well, and all of banking.

We reported: “‘I spent two months evading an entire army in central America,’ he says in a low baritone, sounding and even looking a bit like Chuck Norris. ‘Do you think angry words are going to bother me?’”

Arrested

In the end, it was not the central American army – that of Belize, which was searching for him after his neighbour there was found shot dead, before he was instead arrested in Guatemala – that did for him.

He