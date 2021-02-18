Off the record

“Perhaps there is scope for a distributed-ledger technology trustless decentralized solution”

One market participant gets ahead of himself in looking for ways to reform the US Treasury bond market

“Private equity needs to do a bit of a job on its PR. When you look at the jobs, opportunities and wealth that it has created, it is extraordinary that it is still so badly maligned”

A cheerleader wonders why asset-stripping is the only thing that financial sponsors tend to get credit for

“The ECB is trying to encourage bank consolidation but doesn’t grasp how trapped capital and liquidity keeps retail banking purely national. Could you imagine the politics of putting Santander and BNP Paribas together?”

One FIG banker ponders the potential of European bank M&A…

“Goldman Sachs looks like the one bank that has to do something. Its transformation with Marcus and transaction services is hardly proven”

…while another reckons that one US bank might beat them to it

“The very high cost of data means ESG is in danger of becoming like polo – only rich people can play it”

An asset manager highlights a key problem facing sustainable finance advocates