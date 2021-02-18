The material on this site is for financial institutions, professional investors and their professional advisers. It is for information only. Please read our Terms & Conditions, Privacy Policy and Cookies before using this site.

All material subject to strictly enforced copyright laws. © 2021 Euromoney, a part of the Euromoney Institutional Investor PLC.
Opinion

Off the record

February 18, 2021
Share

February 2021

Mic-off-the-record_960.jpg

“Perhaps there is scope for a distributed-ledger technology trustless decentralized solution”

One market participant gets ahead of himself in looking for ways to reform the US Treasury bond market

“Private equity needs to do a bit of a job on its PR. When you look at the jobs, opportunities and wealth that it has created, it is extraordinary that it is still so badly maligned”

A cheerleader wonders why asset-stripping is the only thing that financial sponsors tend to get credit for

“The ECB is trying to encourage bank consolidation but doesn’t grasp how trapped capital and liquidity keeps retail banking purely national. Could you imagine the politics of putting Santander and BNP Paribas together?”

One FIG banker ponders the potential of European bank M&A…

“Goldman Sachs looks like the one bank that has to do something. Its transformation with Marcus and transaction services is hardly proven”

…while another reckons that one US bank might beat them to it

“The very high cost of data means ESG is in danger of becoming like polo – only rich people can play it”

An asset manager highlights a key problem facing sustainable finance advocates

You have reached premium content. Please log in to continue reading.

Read beyond the headlines with Euromoney

For over 50 years, our readers have looked to Euromoney to stay informed about the issues that matter in the international banking and financial markets. Find out more about our different levels of access below.

SUBSCRIBE ONLINE TODAY

Unlimited access to Euromoney.com and Asiamoney.com

Expert comment, long reads and in-depth analysis interviews with senior finance professionals

Access the results of our market-leading annual surveys across core financial services

Access the results of our annual awards, including the world-renowned Awards for Excellence

Your print copy of Euromoney magazine delivered monthly

£73.75 per month

Billed Annually

Subscribe today

FREE 7 DAY TRIAL

Unlimited access to Euromoney.com and Asiamoney.com, including our top stories, long reads, expert analysis, and the results of our annual surveys and awards

Sign up to any of our newsletters, curated by our editors

Start free trial

LOGIN NOW

Already a user?

Login now

Tags

Opinion OpinionOff the RecordFront EndFebruary 2021
Share
We use cookies to provide a personalized site experience.
By continuing to use & browse the site you agree to our Privacy Policy.
I agree