The material on this site is for financial institutions, professional investors and their professional advisers. It is for information only. Please read our Terms & Conditions, Privacy Policy and Cookies before using this site.

All material subject to strictly enforced copyright laws. © 2021 Euromoney, a part of the Euromoney Institutional Investor PLC.
Opinion

Corporate debt hangover weighs on French banks

January 26, 2021
Share

Less pain in the downturn means less gain in an upturn.

eiffel tower clouds_960.jpg

In the years leading up to Covid-19, French corporate debt boomed. This was in marked contrast to its steady decline, as a proportion of the economy, everywhere else in Europe. Much of this was because of the unusually high and rising propensity of French firms to take on leverage to make acquisitions, especially abroad.

Regulators, including the Banque de France, tried in vain to slow the build-up using prudential tools. French corporate debt surpassed 80% of GDP at the end of 2019, including more than €1 trillion in loans from French banks.

As the IMF pointed out in January, interest as a proportion of corporate income before the crisis was already much higher in France than the Eurozone average.

This debt hangover is now even more of a concern. French corporate borrowing leapt by €185 billion after Covid-19, according to a Banque de France report in December.

And for most sectors – especially anything related to international travel – the revenue outlook for the next few years is considerably gloomier.

French corporate borrowing leapt by €185 billion after Covid-19

Across Europe, the pandemic has led to a spike in corporate lending: in contrast to prior crises, which have tended to result in deleveraging.

You have reached premium content. Please log in to continue reading.

Read beyond the headlines with Euromoney

For over 50 years, our readers have looked to Euromoney to stay informed about the issues that matter in the international banking and financial markets. Find out more about our different levels of access below.

SUBSCRIBE ONLINE TODAY

Unlimited access to Euromoney.com and Asiamoney.com

Expert comment, long reads and in-depth analysis interviews with senior finance professionals

Access the results of our market-leading annual surveys across core financial services

Access the results of our annual awards, including the world-renowned Awards for Excellence

Your print copy of Euromoney magazine delivered monthly

£73.75 per month

Billed Annually

Subscribe today

FREE 7 DAY TRIAL

Unlimited access to Euromoney.com and Asiamoney.com, including our top stories, long reads, expert analysis, and the results of our annual surveys and awards

Sign up to any of our newsletters, curated by our editors

Start free trial

LOGIN NOW

Already a user?

Login now

Tags

Opinion OpinionLeadersCapital MarketsCoronavirusFrance
Share
We use cookies to provide a personalized site experience.
By continuing to use & browse the site you agree to our Privacy Policy.
I agree