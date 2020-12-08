The material on this site is for financial institutions, professional investors and their professional advisers. It is for information only. Please read our Terms & Conditions, Privacy Policy and Cookies before using this site.

All material subject to strictly enforced copyright laws. © 2020 Euromoney, a part of the Euromoney Institutional Investor PLC.
Opinion

Finance: Off the record

December 08, 2020
Share
Mic-off-the-record_960.jpg

“Jean Pierre Mustier is the most Calvinistic person I know; it’s like he wears a hairshirt. But Societe Generale is incurable”

A friend of the outgoing UniCredit CEO is sceptical about him taking on the top job back at his old shop


“We can’t tell yet whether companies will invest in capex in 2021. They’re awash with funding. But right now, they’re hoarding cash like people were hoarding toilet roll in the first lockdowns”

This DCM banker fears the flow of large corporate deals may be blocked in 2021


“I feel a little sorry for Thomas. Antonio will expect to run the place”

Thomas Gottstein, chief executive of Credit Suisse, will find his new chairman, António Horta-Osório, a particularly active one, according to this banker


“I’m not running around the region telling people if we had been on the deal we would have sorted it out. We can’t control Jack Ma any more than anyone else can”

A rival banker not on the Ant deal resists the opportunity to gloat


“Dodgy promoters used to be able to decide not to service their convertible bond obligations, walk away and say f*ck you.






You have reached premium content. Please log in to continue reading.

Read beyond the headlines with Euromoney

For over 50 years, our readers have looked to Euromoney to stay informed about the issues that matter in the international banking and financial markets. Find out more about our different levels of access below.

SUBSCRIBE ONLINE TODAY

Unlimited access to Euromoney.com and Asiamoney.com

Expert comment, long reads and in-depth analysis interviews with senior finance professionals

Access the results of our market-leading annual surveys across core financial services

Access the results of our annual awards, including the world-renowned Awards for Excellence

Your print copy of Euromoney magazine delivered monthly

£73.75 per month

Billed Annually

Subscribe today

FREE 7 DAY TRIAL

Unlimited access to Euromoney.com and Asiamoney.com, including our top stories, long reads, expert analysis, and the results of our annual surveys and awards

Sign up to any of our newsletters, curated by our editors

Start free trial

LOGIN NOW

Already a user?

Login now

Tags

Opinion OpinionFront EndOff the Record
Share
We use cookies to provide a personalized site experience.
By continuing to use & browse the site you agree to our Privacy Policy.
I agree