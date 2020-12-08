Finance: Off the record

“Jean Pierre Mustier is the most Calvinistic person I know; it’s like he wears a hairshirt. But Societe Generale is incurable”

A friend of the outgoing UniCredit CEO is sceptical about him taking on the top job back at his old shop

“We can’t tell yet whether companies will invest in capex in 2021. They’re awash with funding. But right now, they’re hoarding cash like people were hoarding toilet roll in the first lockdowns”

This DCM banker fears the flow of large corporate deals may be blocked in 2021

“I feel a little sorry for Thomas. Antonio will expect to run the place”

Thomas Gottstein, chief executive of Credit Suisse, will find his new chairman, António Horta-Osório, a particularly active one, according to this banker

“I’m not running around the region telling people if we had been on the deal we would have sorted it out. We can’t control Jack Ma any more than anyone else can”

A rival banker not on the Ant deal resists the opportunity to gloat