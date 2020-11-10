The material on this site is for financial institutions, professional investors and their professional advisers. It is for information only. Please read our Terms & Conditions, Privacy Policy and Cookies before using this site.

Opinion

Vaccine finance: Why the Covax Facility deserves a closer look

November 10, 2020
As the world cheered news of a potential Covid-19 vaccine in early November, important steps were being taken on equitable manufacture and distribution as well.

In early November, vaccine alliance Gavi – a public-private global health partnership to increase access to immunization in lower-income countries – announced the appointment of Citi as financial adviser to its Covax Facility.

The Facility aims to procure, equitably allocate and deliver two billion doses of safe and effective Covid-19 vaccines by the end of 2021.

Covax was launched in April in response to the coronavirus pandemic. It is a global collaboration of pharmaceutical companies, governments, multilaterals and non-governmental organizations.

This may be one of the most important risk structures and finance mechanisms of our era – everyone should be paying attention to it.

Some 94 higher-income economies have joined the programme as self-financing members. They pay into the Covax Facility, which provides a large portfolio of vaccine manufacturers with investments and incentives to ensure they are ready to produce the doses needed as soon as a vaccine is approved.

The Covax Facility could serve as a blueprint for the management of future global crises

Most of the vaccines in the portfolio won’t work, but the Facility is a crucial mechanism for fairness. Collaboration and pooled purchasing power should mean lower prices from manufacturers, to everyone's benefit.

