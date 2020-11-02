Live panel – CEE Forward: Can Emerging Europe Go Green
The second live panel in our CEE Forward series focused on the challenges of bringing Central and Eastern Europe up to speed on sustainability and the opportunities this creates.
Key topics included:
The outlook for sustainable finance in CEE
The pathway to energy transition
The EU and CEE: the likely impact of new sustainability regulation and new funding
Potential barriers to progress on sustainability in the region
ESG investment opportunities in CEE
Catch up on this lively and interactive debate, featuring regional and European experts from the banking, investment management and ESG information industries.
Speakers:
Lucy Fitzgeorge-Parker, Emerging Europe Editor, Euromoney (moderator)
Meggin Thwing Eastman, Head of ESG Research EMEA, MSCI
Gabriel Marosi, Group Sustainability Officer ERSTE Group
Elina Kamenitzer, Head of Climate Office, European Investment Bank