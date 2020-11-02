The material on this site is for financial institutions, professional investors and their professional advisers. It is for information only. Please read our Terms & Conditions, Privacy Policy and Cookies before using this site.

Live panel – CEE Forward: Can Emerging Europe Go Green

November 02, 2020
The second live panel in our CEE Forward series focused on the challenges of bringing Central and Eastern Europe up to speed on sustainability and the opportunities this creates.

Key topics included:

  • The outlook for sustainable finance in CEE

  • The pathway to energy transition

  • The EU and CEE: the likely impact of new sustainability regulation and new funding

  • Potential barriers to progress on sustainability in the region

  • ESG investment opportunities in CEE


Catch up on this lively and interactive debate, featuring regional and European experts from the banking, investment management and ESG information industries.

Speakers:

Lucy Fitzgeorge-Parker, Emerging Europe Editor, Euromoney (moderator)

Meggin Thwing Eastman, Head of ESG Research EMEA, MSCI

Gabriel Marosi, Group Sustainability Officer ERSTE Group

Elina Kamenitzer, Head of Climate Office, European Investment Bank

ERSTECentral & Eastern Europe
