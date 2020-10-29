The material on this site is for financial institutions, professional investors and their professional advisers. It is for information only. Please read our Terms & Conditions, Privacy Policy and Cookies before using this site.

All material subject to strictly enforced copyright laws. © 2020 Euromoney, a part of the Euromoney Institutional Investor PLC.
Opinion

Impact investing: don’t sweat the small stuff

October 29, 2020
Share

Arguments over the definition of impact miss the point in a rapidly growing market.

Lucy Fitzgeorge-Parker ESG 1920px.jpg

A few weeks ago, a young friend recently graduated from university proudly told me that she had started impact investing.

She is saving £30 a month via Tickr, a new mobile investment platform, and is – she believes – making a difference in areas from climate change to gender diversity. She is not the only one.

Since Tickr was launched in January 2019, it has signed up more than 100,000 customers in the UK. Most are young – the average age is 31 – and half are women. Nearly all are investing for the first time.

tickr-screenshots-min-960.jpg

The only problem is that Tickr, at least in its current incarnation, bears little resemblance to what most in the investment world would understand as impact investing.

According to the Global Impact Investing Network, this requires that investments are made “with the intention to generate positive, measurable social and environmental impact alongside a financial return.”

In practice, this means investing in firms whose products or services make a positive impact on society or the environment – in other words, wind turbine manufacturers, sustainable food producers, electric vehicles and the like.

You have reached premium content. Please log in to continue reading.

Read beyond the headlines with Euromoney

For over 50 years, our readers have looked to Euromoney to stay informed about the issues that matter in the international banking and financial markets. Find out more about our different levels of access below.

SUBSCRIBE ONLINE TODAY

Unlimited access to Euromoney.com and Asiamoney.com

Expert comment, long reads and in-depth analysis interviews with senior finance professionals

Access the results of our market-leading annual surveys across core financial services

Access the results of our annual awards, including the world-renowned Awards for Excellence

Your print copy of Euromoney magazine delivered monthly

£73.75 per month

Billed Annually

Subscribe today

FREE 7 DAY TRIAL

Unlimited access to Euromoney.com and Asiamoney.com, including our top stories, long reads, expert analysis, and the results of our annual surveys and awards

Sign up to any of our newsletters, curated by our editors

Start free trial

LOGIN NOW

Already a user?

Login now

Tags

Opinion ColumnsESG/Impact InvestingOpinion
Share
We use cookies to provide a personalized site experience.
By continuing to use & browse the site you agree to our Privacy Policy.
I agree