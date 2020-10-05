The material on this site is for financial institutions, professional investors and their professional advisers. It is for information only. Please read our Terms & Conditions, Privacy Policy and Cookies before using this site.

All material subject to strictly enforced copyright laws. © 2020 Euromoney, a part of the Euromoney Institutional Investor PLC.
Banking

Egypt’s banks brace for change

By Virginia Furness
October 05, 2020
Share
desert-pyramids storm_960.jpg

As Gulf banks grapple with squeezed margins, low interest rates and over-banking, Egypt offers the opposite: high interest rates, low lending penetration and a largely unbanked population. It is no surprise that domestic and regional buyers are now circling.


Jump To

  • Bank du Caire keeps the market waiting
  • Egypt’s banks and Covid-19

    • In September, EFG Hermes and the Sovereign Fund of Egypt received approval from the central bank of Egypt to begin due diligence to acquire 76% of the capital of Arab Investment Bank (AIB), a small state-run bank, from National Investment Bank.

    EFG Hermes has been looking for an acquisition that would allow it to transform itself from pure play investment banking business into a universal bank – and here was that opportunity.

    “It is one of the oldest strategies of EFG to have this universal banking model,” says Mostafa Gad, co-head of investment banking at EFG Hermes. “We thought this is just the right fit to complete the puzzle.”

    The deal is the latest evidence of a wave of banking consolidation in the country. A combination of Gulf banks with deep pockets and changes to Egypt’s banking regulations is spurring hopes


    You have reached premium content. Please log in to continue reading.

    Read beyond the headlines with Euromoney

    For over 50 years, our readers have looked to Euromoney to stay informed about the issues that matter in the international banking and financial markets. Find out more about our different levels of access below.

    SUBSCRIBE ONLINE TODAY

    Unlimited access to Euromoney.com and Asiamoney.com

    Expert comment, long reads and in-depth analysis interviews with senior finance professionals

    Access the results of our market-leading annual surveys across core financial services

    Access the results of our annual awards, including the world-renowned Awards for Excellence

    Your print copy of Euromoney magazine delivered monthly

    £73.75 per month

    Billed Annually

    Subscribe today

    FREE 7 DAY TRIAL

    Unlimited access to Euromoney.com and Asiamoney.com, including our top stories, long reads, expert analysis, and the results of our annual surveys and awards

    Sign up to any of our newsletters, curated by our editors

    Start free trial

    LOGIN NOW

    Already a user?

    Login now

    Tags

    Banking BankingEgyptFeaturesCoronavirus
    Share
    Virginia Furness
    Virginia Furness is Middle East and Africa Editor. Prior to joining Euromoney she was European markets correspondent at Reuters News, and before that covered capital markets in Hong Kong and London for GlobalCapital.
    We use cookies to provide a personalized site experience.
    By continuing to use & browse the site you agree to our Privacy Policy.
    I agree