The material on this site is for financial institutions, professional investors and their professional advisers. It is for information only. Please read our Terms & Conditions, Privacy Policy and Cookies before using this site.

All material subject to strictly enforced copyright laws. © 2020 Euromoney, a part of the Euromoney Institutional Investor PLC.
Opinion

Did Natixis learn nothing from 2008?

By Dominic O’Neill
October 02, 2020
Share

Natixis’ mistakes in equity derivatives and commodities this year repeat a pattern of outsized wholesale-banking losses. In the future, as in asset management, it should focus more on the underlying advantages of parent group BPCE’s retail network.

Dominic O'Neill on Europe 1920px.jpg

As Natixis finetunes cuts to its equity derivatives business ahead of third-quarter results in early November, questions must be asked about why that unit had grown so large in the first place – and whether the group needs further structural change to stop it happening again.

Frustratingly, it was precisely because of Natixis’ outsized losses in the last financial crisis that it cut its wholesale exposures even more stringently than other French banks in the early part of the last decade. By the mid-2010s, however, then chief executive Laurent Mignon – now CEO of parent group BPCE – was already telling Euromoney how the corporate and investment bank was a “growth story” once again.

No prizes for guessing what happened next. It’s not just equity derivatives – in which BNP Paribas and Societe Generale have suffered similar losses as a result of this year’s dividend cancellations. Mignon and his recently ousted successor at Natixis, Francois Riahi, also oversaw expansion outside Europe in commodities and aviation finance. That might have caused problems even without Covid-19.

Laurent Mignon 400.jpg
Laurent Mignon, BPCE

This time, Natixis looks particularly exposed, because markets losses have so far been so much lower at Crédit Agricole SA (CASA), its closest peer.


You have reached premium content. Please log in to continue reading.

Read beyond the headlines with Euromoney

For over 50 years, our readers have looked to Euromoney to stay informed about the issues that matter in the international banking and financial markets. Find out more about our different levels of acces below.

SUBSCRIBE ONLINE TODAY

Unlimited access to Euromoney.com and Asiamoney.com

Expert comment, long reads and in-depth analysis interviews with senior finance professionals

Access the results of our market-leading annual surveys across core financial services

Access the results of our annual awards, including the world-renowned Awards for Excellence

Your print copy of Euromoney magazine delivered monthly

£68.33 per month

Billed Annually

Subscribe today

FREE 7 DAY TRIAL

Unlimited access to Euromoney.com and Asiamoney.com, including our top stories, long reads, expert analysis, and the results of our annual surveys and awards

Sign up to any of our newsletters, curated by our editors

Start free trial

LOGIN NOW

Already a user?

Login now

Tags

Opinion OpinionColumnsBankingNatixis
Share
Dominic O’Neill
Dominic O’Neill is Europe Editor. He has written about banking and finance for Euromoney since 2007 and has covered both emerging and developed markets.
We use cookies to provide a personalized site experience.
By continuing to use & browse the site you agree to our Privacy Policy.
I agree