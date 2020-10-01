Buoyant convertible market entices ConvEx to open up in US

The first year of Covid-19 has caused havoc for many industries, but specialist firms whose business is correlated with capital-markets issuance have seen buoyant conditions as volumes have soared.

For ConvEx Advisors, a calculation agent that has been helping European issuers manage their obligations to convertible bond investors since 2012, the time has come for the next step in its growth: making it in the US.

This is the single biggest step we have taken since we started hiring Mark Dalton, ConvEx

Mark Dalton, an ex-UBS banker who is ConvEx’s founder, thinks that pushing into the US is a logical move for the firm, after a period of success that has seen it emerge as the dominant calculation agent for European convertible bonds.

Since 2012, the company has worked with more than 300 issuers on public and private deals totalling $200 billion.

“This is the single biggest step we have taken since we started hiring people in 2015,” he tells Euromoney.

On Thursday, Dalton announced that ConvEx was launching in New York with two staff on the ground. Strategic equity veteran Alan Rifkin is heading the desk, after a career that included 15 years at Citigroup. He was most recently head of strategic equity solutions at UBS.

He will be joined by Justin Veltre, who used to head the global convertibles team at Thomson Reuters. In time, if the business takes off as it has in Europe, ConvEx’s US team could expand to half a dozen people.

Right time

As a calculation agent, ConvEx spends most of its time looking after the mathematics of conversion ratios and other dull but essential aspects of convertible bond issuance. In Europe, where the role is by now a routinely accepted one by issuers and their advisory banks, ConvEx has grown to be the main player by far.

The