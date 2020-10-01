The material on this site is for financial institutions, professional investors and their professional advisers. It is for information only. Please read our Terms & Conditions, Privacy Policy and Cookies before using this site.

Capital Markets

Buoyant convertible market entices ConvEx to open up in US

By Mark Baker
October 01, 2020
A specialist calculation agent reckons now is an ideal time to break into a busy region for equity-linked deals.

The first year of Covid-19 has caused havoc for many industries, but specialist firms whose business is correlated with capital-markets issuance have seen buoyant conditions as volumes have soared.

For ConvEx Advisors, a calculation agent that has been helping European issuers manage their obligations to convertible bond investors since 2012, the time has come for the next step in its growth: making it in the US.

This is the single biggest step we have taken since we started hiring
Mark Dalton, ConvEx
Mark Dalton, an ex-UBS banker who is ConvEx’s founder, thinks that pushing into the US is a logical move for the firm, after a period of success that has seen it emerge as the dominant calculation agent for European convertible bonds.

Since 2012, the company has worked with more than 300 issuers on public and private deals totalling $200 billion.

“This is the single biggest step we have taken since we started hiring people in 2015,” he tells Euromoney.

On Thursday, Dalton announced that ConvEx was launching in New York with two staff on the ground. Strategic equity veteran Alan Rifkin is heading the desk, after a career that included 15 years at Citigroup. He was most recently head of strategic equity solutions at UBS.

He will be joined by Justin Veltre, who used to head the global convertibles team at Thomson Reuters. In time, if the business takes off as it has in Europe, ConvEx’s US team could expand to half a dozen people.

Right time

As a calculation agent, ConvEx spends most of its time looking after the mathematics of conversion ratios and other dull but essential aspects of convertible bond issuance. In Europe, where the role is by now a routinely accepted one by issuers and their advisory banks, ConvEx has grown to be the main player by far.

Capital MarketsUnited StatesCoronavirus
Mark Baker
Mark Baker is Deputy Editor. Prior to joining Euromoney magazine he was based in Hong Kong as managing editor, Asia, for the Capital Markets Group. He previously edited EuroWeek magazine and was also deputy editor at International Financing Review.
