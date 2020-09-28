Egypt’s Banque Misr preps standalone digital bank
The Egyptian bank is to launch a digital bank as Covid-19 accelerates the government’s push for a cashless society.
Banque Misr, Egypt’s second-largest commercial bank, is preparing the ground for the launch of a wholly digital bank in the third quarter of 2021 – a first for the country, vice-chairman Akef El Maghraby tells Euromoney.
“It’s an important development for us and for the market,” he says. “We hope to be the first digital bank to be launched and have already applied for a licence.”
If you do not disrupt yourself, you will be disrupted for sure
Akef El Maghraby, Banque Misr
It also marks an important development for the vast commercial lender as it looks to maintain market share.
“If you do not disrupt yourself, you will be disrupted for sure,” says El Maghraby.
“The