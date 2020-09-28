Egypt’s Banque Misr preps standalone digital bank

Banque Misr in Cairo Banque Misr in Cairo

Banque Misr, Egypt’s second-largest commercial bank, is preparing the ground for the launch of a wholly digital bank in the third quarter of 2021 – a first for the country, vice-chairman Akef El Maghraby tells Euromoney.

“It’s an important development for us and for the market,” he says. “We hope to be the first digital bank to be launched and have already applied for a licence.”

It also marks an important development for the vast commercial lender as it looks to maintain market share.

“If you do not disrupt yourself, you will be disrupted for sure,” says El Maghraby.

“The