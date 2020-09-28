The material on this site is for financial institutions, professional investors and their professional advisers. It is for information only. Please read our Terms & Conditions, Privacy Policy and Cookies before using this site.

All material subject to strictly enforced copyright laws. © 2020 Euromoney, a part of the Euromoney Institutional Investor PLC.
Banking

Egypt’s Banque Misr preps standalone digital bank

By Virginia Furness
September 28, 2020
Share

The Egyptian bank is to launch a digital bank as Covid-19 accelerates the government’s push for a cashless society.

Banque-Misr-Egypt-cairo-R-960.jpg
Banque Misr in Cairo

Banque Misr, Egypt’s second-largest commercial bank, is preparing the ground for the launch of a wholly digital bank in the third quarter of 2021 – a first for the country, vice-chairman Akef El Maghraby tells Euromoney.

“It’s an important development for us and for the market,” he says. “We hope to be the first digital bank to be launched and have already applied for a licence.”

If you do not disrupt yourself, you will be disrupted for sure
Akef El Maghraby, Banque Misr
Akef-El-Maghraby-Banque-Misr-Egypt-960.jpg

It also marks an important development for the vast commercial lender as it looks to maintain market share.

“If you do not disrupt yourself, you will be disrupted for sure,” says El Maghraby.

“The


Take out a complimentary trial

Take out a 7 day trial to gain unlimited access to Euromoney.com and Asiamoney.com analysis and receive expertly-curated updates direct to your inbox.

 

Already a user?

Login now

 

We use cookies to provide a personalized site experience.
By continuing to use & browse the site you agree to our Privacy Policy.
I agree