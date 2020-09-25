Live panel – CEE Forward: Future Engines of Growth

Jurgen Rigterink, Acting President, EBRD

Jürgen Rigterink became the EBRD's Acting President in July 2020, when the Bank's sixth President, Sir Suma Chakrabarti, ended his second term.

Mr Rigterink also oversees the Client Services Group which is comprised of the Banking and Policy & Partnerships departments. He has overall responsibility for implementation of Banking and Policy objectives, ensuring that EBRD investments, policy engagement and advisory services deliver the maximum transition impact in EBRD’s countries of operations. Before he came to the EBRD in 2018, Mr Rigterink was the Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of the Management Board of FMO, the Dutch Development Bank.

Before his time at FMO, he worked in the private sector at ABN AMRO where he ran the company’s activities in Kazakhstan and held a number of senior positions including Sector Head of Central and Eastern Europe, Middle East and Africa.

