The material on this site is for financial institutions, professional investors and their professional advisers. It is for information only. Please read our Terms & Conditions, Privacy Policy and Cookies before using this site.

All material subject to strictly enforced copyright laws. © 2020 Euromoney, a part of the Euromoney Institutional Investor PLC.
Capital Markets

Oasis in the desert: Israel-UAE agreement sees benefits for both sides

By Virginia Furness
September 16, 2020
Share

Bankers see huge opportunities on both sides as Israel signs historic agreement with UAE and Bahrain.

Israel-water-salt-960.jpg

On Tuesday, Israel signed agreements normalizing relations with the UAE and Bahrain in a move that is expected to unlock bilateral trade and investment between the parties running to billions of dollars.

Indeed, official memorandums of understanding (MOUs) to promote cooperation in finance and investment between Israel and the UAE have had businesses and investors rushing to prepare deals, and investment banks are already seeing a pick-up in activity.

“Personally, I’ve been working with a number of clients aiming to go to the region, be that trips or investments,” says Ilan Paz, country head and head of banking for Israel at Barclays. “I’ve even had a letter of credit across my desk – and these were things that were never going to happen without the agreement.”

Synergies

Paz says that water is just one of the “humongous” number of potential synergies between Israel and the UAE.

Take out a complimentary trial

Take out a 7 day trial to gain unlimited access to Euromoney.com and Asiamoney.com analysis and receive expertly-curated updates direct to your inbox.

 

Already a user?

Login now

 

We use cookies to provide a personalized site experience.
By continuing to use & browse the site you agree to our Privacy Policy.
I agree