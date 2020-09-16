The material on this site is for financial institutions, professional investors and their professional advisers. It is for information only. Please read our Terms & Conditions, Privacy Policy and Cookies before using this site.

All material subject to strictly enforced copyright laws. © 2020 Euromoney, a part of the Euromoney Institutional Investor PLC.
Banking

Bradesco eyes JPMorgan’s R$20 billion onshore Brazil portfolio

By Rob Dwyer
September 16, 2020
Share

Brazilian bank set to take in US firm’s domestic bankers and clients.

Brazil-sunglasses-man-R-960.jpg

JPMorgan reached an agreement with Bradesco at the start of September to refer its onshore private banking business to the Brazilian bank.

The referral agreement is the final piece in the withdrawal of JPMorgan’s ambitions for an onshore private banking business in Brazil and should see Bradesco add about R$20 billion ($3.78 billion) to its domestic AUM.

Augusto Miranda, head of Bradesco’s private bank since February 2019, says he expects JPMorgan’s local Brazilian private banking team to join the bank – 14 private bankers in total.

“The [JPMorgan] team has a high profile with high and ultra-high net worth clients and they will strengthen our focus on the ultra-high segment. We have invited them to join us and we are doing this transition in the next few weeks,” he says.

New bankers are oxygenating our team and culture
Augusto Miranda, Bradesco
Augusto Miranda_960.jpg

Take out a complimentary trial

Take out a 7 day trial to gain unlimited access to Euromoney.com and Asiamoney.com analysis and receive expertly-curated updates direct to your inbox.

 

Already a user?

Login now

 

We use cookies to provide a personalized site experience.
By continuing to use & browse the site you agree to our Privacy Policy.
I agree