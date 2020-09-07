Off the record

“Instead of getting all excited about revenues, we’re putting a lot of work into reducing structural costs”

Translation: long-term investors, run for the hills!

“If you keep getting invited to pitches in products that you have deprioritised, that’s a bad sign”

A banker ponders the challenge of communicating a strategy to clients

“There’s an adage that there are more banks than good bankers, nowhere is it truer than Nigeria”

Presumably the CEO of this Nigerian bank knows what he is talking about

“One of the best meetings I had with a client through all this took place sitting socially distanced on a hot day in Hyde Park wearing shorts. We talked through and decided a lot more than we probably would have done in the office in our suits”

This senior banker is not as keen as the UK government seems to be on getting back to the office

“ESG data is the elephant in the room, but it’s an elephant that everyone sees and acknowledges”

A sustainable finance banker gets their metaphors in a muddle

“What’s a premonition of deja vu called?”

One banker says that Argentina’s debt renegotiation merely paves the way for its 10th default