World’s Best Investment Bank in the Emerging Markets 2020: Citi

For a global firm, Citi has an unrivalled local presence in emerging markets. This provides it with relationships, corporate intelligence and the balance sheet from which to leverage investment banking mandates. It can also overlay global industry expertise that is critical for many of the tech-driven deals that have been at the centre of Asia’s investment banking volumes in recent years – and will increasingly be so in Africa and Latin America.

Jan Metzger, Citi’s head of Asia-Pacific banking, capital markets and advisory (BCMA), sees emerging markets as ahead of developed markets in this respect.

“I