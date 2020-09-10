The material on this site is for financial institutions, professional investors and their professional advisers. It is for information only. Please read our Terms & Conditions, Privacy Policy and Cookies before using this site.

All material subject to strictly enforced copyright laws. © 2020 Euromoney, a part of the Euromoney Institutional Investor PLC.
Awards for Excellence

World’s Best Investment Bank in the Emerging Markets 2020: Citi

September 10, 2020
Share

Citi’s scale across the emerging markets is unrivalled, and its investment bankers have been successful in playing to that strength throughout the last year.

AFE 2020 logo.png
Awards for Excellence
FULL RESULTS
September 10, 2020
Logo © 2020 Euromoney

ALSO SHORTLISTED
HSBC
JPMorgan



For a global firm, Citi has an unrivalled local presence in emerging markets. This provides it with relationships, corporate intelligence and the balance sheet from which to leverage investment banking mandates. It can also overlay global industry expertise that is critical for many of the tech-driven deals that have been at the centre of Asia’s investment banking volumes in recent years – and will increasingly be so in Africa and Latin America.

Jan Metzger, Citi’s head of Asia-Pacific banking, capital markets and advisory (BCMA), sees emerging markets as ahead of developed markets in this respect.

“I

Take out a complimentary trial

Take out a 7 day trial to gain unlimited access to Euromoney.com analysis and receive expertly-curated updates direct to your inbox.

 

Already a user?

Login now

 

We use cookies to provide a personalized site experience.
By continuing to use & browse the site you agree to our Privacy Policy.
I agree