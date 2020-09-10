The material on this site is for financial institutions, professional investors and their professional advisers. It is for information only. Please read our Terms & Conditions, Privacy Policy and Cookies before using this site.

Awards for Excellence

World’s Best Bank for SMEs 2020: Santander

September 10, 2020
Covid-19 has given the Spanish bank an opportunity to demonstrate the advantages of a global SME franchise, even for clients without international operations.

Awards for Excellence
FULL RESULTS
September 10, 2020
ALSO SHORTLISTED
Bank of America
QNB Finansbank
UOB




As many banks refocus on their home markets, Banco Santander is an increasingly rare example of an international retail and commercial lender. Its effort, within this strategy, to develop a global franchise for small and medium-sized enterprises is even rarer today.

The aftermath of Covid-19 could see even more banks cut foreign operations and capital deployments, but Santander has shown the advantages that being part of an international franchise can bring.

The Spanish lender counts about four million SME customers around the world. In recent years, its acquisition of Banco Popular – which already had one of Spain’s best SME franchises – has given it a leading 25% market share among SMEs in its home market, with technological and branch integration completed in mid 2019.

