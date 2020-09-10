World’s Best Bank for Diversity and Inclusion 2020: Santander

Implementing a comprehensive diversity and inclusion (D&I) agenda in one developed market can be challenging. Rolling it out across a global network covering countries with divergent histories, cultures and levels of economic development is on another scale of difficulty.

This perhaps explains why most large banking groups publish numbers on gender and racial diversity for employees in their home markets but lump the rest of their workforce together under a ‘global’ tag.

A notable exception to the rule is Santander. The Spanish group, which has operations in 10 markets across Europe and Latin America, is happy to provide a level of granularity on diversity that other banks shy away from.

It