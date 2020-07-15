The material on this site is for financial institutions, professional investors and their professional advisers. It is for information only. Please read our Terms & Conditions, Privacy Policy and Cookies before using this site.

All material subject to strictly enforced copyright laws. © 2020 Euromoney, a part of the Euromoney Institutional Investor PLC.
Awards

Excellence in leadership in Western Europe 2020: Banco Santander

July 15, 2020
Share

Awards for Excellence 2020

AfE 2020 logo 197x136

© 2020 Euromoney

Regional awards

View full 2020 results

As Spain became one of the countries hardest hit by the coronavirus, Spanish banks were quick to pledge financial support for small and medium-sized enterprises

They also took a particularly active role in the medical response, giving money and assisting in the international procurement of medical equipment.

Banco Santander showed special leadership in these actions. Its announcement of €20 billion of additional working capital loans for SMEs at its own risk preceded similar announcements by the other big Spanish banks. The announcements by the banks in turn preceded the launch of the Spanish government’s own guaranteed-loan programme.

Ana-Botin-Santander-sideways-160x186.jpg

Ana Botín

Santander seeded a fund for medical relief through a pay cut for Santander’s group executive, Ana Botín, and her board in late March, demonstrating to other European banks the importance of not putting all the burden of such actions on shareholders. 

Take out a complimentary trial

Take out a 7 day trial to gain unlimited access to Euromoney.com analysis and receive expertly-curated updates direct to your inbox.

 

Already a user?

Login now

 

We use cookies to provide a personalized site experience.
By continuing to use & browse the site you agree to our Privacy Policy.
I agree