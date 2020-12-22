Bank of China leading the evolution of cash management

Between 2016 and 2019, Bank of China was voted, four years in a row, the best cash management bank in the Asia Pacific region in Euromoney’s annual cash management survey; it also performed well in global rankings across categories such as business capabilities, financial tools, service teams and technological capabilities.

Bank of China also stood out in the Asiamoney 2019 Cash Management Survey, ranking first regionally for overall best services (as voted for by corporations) by taking top spot in the business functions, financial facilities, personnel, service and technology provision categories.

The bank was ranked second for best service in Mainland China – up from fifth in 2018 – and first in Singapore, while Bank of China (Hong Kong) Limited moved up from fifth to third for best service in Hong Kong China.

The product system of the bank’s Global Cash Management Platform+ has been improved, including global cash management, SWIFT direct connect, multi-bank cash management, inter-bank direct connect and transaction data application, covering services such as liquidity and account management, settlement, investment and financing management, cross-border allocation and risk management. The bank can not only provide onshore and offshore, integrated global cash management services to multinational enterprises , but also a standardized, one-stop solution for local customers, and it also enables them to better serve the real economy. With the upgraded user experience, the platform has attracted many Global Fortune 500 and China Fortune 500 companies, resulting in exceptional growth of the bank’s cash management client base.

The bank is continuously upgrading and optimizing its global cash management platform, together with its system and functions, to improve the smoothness and convenience of the customer experience — customizing its funds for efficient operation and risk control solutions as well as promoting closer cooperation between banks and enterprises.

Going forward, Bank of China is committed to provide its corporate clients with visualized, easily manageable and operationally flexible global cash management services, assisting them in allocating and managing funds locally, regionally and globally. With constant financial innovation, Bank of China will continue to serve as the guidance system for its clients’ global ambitions.

Bank of China has actively expanded its cash management customer base over recent years, leading to continuous improvement in the quality of its deposit and settlement business.

The bank has accelerated the upgrading of product functions, enhanced the role of cash management and other products in driving deposit taking, and improved its liability structure. It has stepped up the application of cash management products in strategic scenarios and expanded customer groups with the aim of enhancing its global cash management service capabilities.

Bank of China has also advanced the development of key businesses in cash pooling and cash management, maintaining a leading market position in cash pooling business through continuous expansion in business scale.

These initiatives have built on earlier work to expand global integration for key cash management products, helping enterprises achieve high efficiency and centralization in their global funds management and operations.

Bank of China leverages its branch network that covers more than 60 countries and regions, as well as the correspondent banking relationships it has established with around 1,600 institutions across the world, to provide multinational institutions and enterprises with global cash management services.

Earlier this year, Bank of China was recognized as ‘Transaction Bank of the Year’ by Asiamoney, which noted that it set up its transaction banking department in 2018 under the principle of customer-centricity to integrate channels, products and services to provide corporate clients a comprehensive solution.

Having integrated its transaction banking services such as account service, settlement, deposit products, cash management, trade finance and electronic banking into a single department, Bank of China has built a new model of online and offline integration and mobile Internet services, created a scene-oriented and industry-oriented service plan.

Many of Bank of China’s offshore subsidiaries have set up their own transaction banking departments, mainly targeting Chinese companies that are expanding overseas and Fortune 500 companies.

Advancing cash management capabilities

