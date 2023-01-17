About
Why submit?
Our Accreditations
Euromoney Market Leaders
Euromoney Market Leaders offers the chance to get your relative position and place in the industry recognised. By submitting you’ll be assessed for a ranking, and automatically considered for specialist awards best matched to your entry.
Awards for Excellence
Awards for Excellence are the longest-running and most prestigious awards programme in the industry. Entering offers the opportunity to enjoy the accolades that come with being amongst the very best in banking.
Asiamoney Best Bank Awards
Asiamoney Awards Best Bank recognises and celebrates banks that have excelled across a range of core activities over the past 12 months, specifically in Asia.