Euromoney awards and accreditations celebrate the greatest achievements and innovations in banking and finance. Our programmes offer recognition at national, regional and global level. By entering via our single submission portal you’ll have the opportunity to be awarded or ranked across the categories relevant to your entry.






Why submit?



Our comprehensive awards and rankings programme offers an unrivalled range of options, with opportunities for organisations of every type and size to be recognised. Categories cover everything from a global award for best bank, to national awards and rankings for specialties such as digital solutions, islamic banking, SMEs, investment banking, and many more.




Our Accreditations




Euromoney Market Leaders

Euromoney Market Leaders offers the chance to get your relative position and place in the industry recognised. By submitting you’ll be assessed for a ranking, and automatically considered for specialist awards best matched to your entry.

2023 Research Guidelines

Awards for Excellence

Awards for Excellence are the longest-running and most prestigious awards programme in the industry. Entering offers the opportunity to enjoy the accolades that come with being amongst the very best in banking.

2023 Country Research Guidelines

Asiamoney Best Bank Awards

Asiamoney Awards Best Bank recognises and celebrates banks that have excelled across a range of core activities over the past 12 months, specifically in Asia.

2023 Research Guidelines