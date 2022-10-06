Corporate treasury has undergone material transformation over the last few years, impacted by everything from cyclical economic trends, and regulatory initiatives, to rising geopolitical risks, digitisation, and the drive towards greater sustainability.

These factors will continue to drive great change over the coming years, expanding and potentially re-shaping the role, responsibilities, and technological capabilities of the corporate treasury function.

To highlight and explore the change that has happened, and is anticipated to happen, Euromoney has launched the Treasury Talks podcast series, the first of which is supported by BNP Paribas.

Over the course of five episodes, experts from the bank share their views on a range of topics from digital innovation in payments, cash and liquidity management, and trade and supply chain finance, to the power of bank-fintech collaborations, and the application of ESG in transaction services.